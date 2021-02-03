LeddarTech Announces the Appointment of Yann Delabrière to Its Board of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yann Delabrière to its Board of Directors, which further enhances the diversity and industry expertise of the Board.

Mr. Delabrière possesses over 30 years of experience in senior executive positions in the aerospace, identity, security, and automotive industries. Mr. Delabrière presently occupies the role of Non-Executive Director of ST Microelectronics. He also currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board of IDEMIA, a global leader in augmented reality, where he previously served as President and CEO. Mr. Delabrière also acts as Lead Independent Director of Alstom S.A., an industry giant that develops and markets integrated systems that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation.

Mr. Delabrière’s previous senior and C-level experience in automotive includes:

Faurecia: Chairman and CEO of Faurecia, a worldwide leader in automotive equipment. Mr. Delabrière’s leadership led to the dramatic growth of the organization, particularly in North America and Asia, and restored its profitability and cash generation capabilities.

PSA Peugeot Citroën: Held the Chief Finance Officer position, which eventually led to joining the newly created Executive Committee of the Group. In parallel to his position as CFO, Mr. Delabrière later became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSA’s consumer finance unit.

Between 1983 and 2018, Mr. Delabrière also lent his executive experience to the aerospace, identity, and security industries.

Zodiac Aerospace: Advisor to the Board and then CEO of the company. During Mr. Delabrière’s tenure, he restructured and oversaw the company’s sale to Safran Group in 2018.

Capgemini: Served as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company’s audit committee.

Printemps: Group CFO for the high-end retail group now known as Kering.

COFACE: CFO for the French export credit agency after a term with the French Court of Auditors and three years within the French Foreign Trade Ministry beginning in 1983.

“The LeddarTech Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Yann Delabrière to the LeddarTech team,” stated Mr. Michel Brûlé, chairman of the Board of LeddarTech. “Yann will be a tremendous asset to the board of LeddarTech; his background in artificial intelligence, foreign trade, automotive, and manufacturing will contribute greatly to the continued growth and success of LeddarTech,” Mr. Brûlé concluded.

“LeddarTech has been on an amazing trajectory over the past year which has included two acquisitions and engagement with several major customers and strategic partners,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “I am especially proud of the long-term agreement reached with OSRAM that was publicly announced on January 20, 2021 to provide our industry-leading LiDAR hardware and software components into OSRAM’s PERCEPT™ LiDAR platform. The extensive industry expertise that Yann brings to our Board of Directors further augments our growth strategy as a market leader in sensing solutions for ADAS and AD applications,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

Mr. Delabrière holds a PhD in Mathematics, having graduated from the École Normale Supérieure and the École Nationale d’Administration. He is also a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honor) and Officier de l’Ordre National du Mérite (Officer of the National Order of Merit).

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.