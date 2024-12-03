Muzaffarabad: The Kashmir Policy Research Institute (KPRI) conducted the inaugural workshop of its “Youth Dialogue Program,” focusing on the Kashmir Conflict, in Muzaffarabad.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the event convened youth leaders and students to engage in discussions about the intricate aspects of the Kashmir dispute.
Justice (R) Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, and Dr. Raja Muhammad Sajad Khan, Director of KPRI, delivered lectures addressing different facets of the conflict. A Q&A session followed, allowing participants to delve deeper into the issues.
Justice Gilani examined the legal aspects of the Kashmir issue, asserting that the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India lacked legal validity. He contended that the legal agreements between the British government and princely states had lapsed on August 15, 1947, rendering the Instrument of Accession void. He further noted that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had achieved freedom with assistance from tribal forces and Pakistan’s army. He criticized India’s actions to undermine UN resolutions and their inconsistent stance on the Kashmir matter.
Altaf Hussain Wani addressed the persistent human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, advocating for a research-driven approach to uncover the historical and ongoing injustices faced by Kashmiris. He encouraged the youth to highlight these violations through investigation and international advocacy.
Dr. Raja Sajad Khan discussed the effects of misinformation on global political and economic landscapes. He stressed that peace and development were unattainable without truth and urged the youth to differentiate between propaganda and facts, particularly regarding the Kashmir issue.
The workshop concluded with Altaf Hussain Wani distributing certificates to participants, reinforcing the significance of youth involvement in policy-making and the Kashmir movement.
