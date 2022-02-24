Levies foils bid to smuggle hashish

KHUZDAR: Levies force, Khuzdar claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 40 packets of hashish in an operation conducted at Levies Check Post, Zawa in district Khuzdar of Balochistan province on Thursday. One alleged accused was also arrested during the operation.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Khuzdar, Abdul Quddus Achakzai and Assistant Commissioner, Khuzdar, Muhammad Jan Jamaldini, levies force, Khuzdar led by Naib Tehsildar, Habib Gichki, Naib Risaldar, Ali Ahmed Bajoe and Dafadar Ghulam Ali seized 40 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of corolla vehicle No. BBV-083 in an operation conducted at Levies Check Post, Zawa, district Khuzdar.

One alleged accused namely Naseebullah son of Abdul Wasey, resident of Killa Abdullah was also arrested during the operation. The vehicle, used for smuggling hashish, seized hashis, to be smuggled to Karachi, and alleged accused were shifted to Levies Station, Khuzdar for further investigation.