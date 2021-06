BARKHAN:Levies Force Barkhan claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in an operation in Barkhan area of Balochistan on Monday.

A levies force team, led by Dafedar Sher Jan, arrested a proclaimed offender, Abdul Sattar, son of Sahib Jan Khetran in an operation in Barkhan. The accused, wanted to levies in FIR No. 25/21 under section 302, was being investigated by Levies force.