Levies force apprehends proclaimed offender

Dalbandin: Levies force Dalbandin on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended proclaimed offender in an operation conducted in Aminabad area of Dalbandin in Balochistan province on Tuesday.

In compliance with the directives of Hussain Jan Baloch, Deputy Commissioner, Chagai, levies force, Dalbandin under the supervision of Dafedar Naimatullah, arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Rafique, son of Haji Roshan, in an operation conducted in Aminabad area of Dalbandin in district Chagai.

The accused, wanted in FIR under section ADF, QD, 147, 148, PPC/ 337, was shifted to Levies Station, Dalbandin. Further investigation was being conducted by the investigation staff of Levies Station, Dalbandin.