Levies force arrests drug peddler

KECH: Levies force claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in an operation conducted in Kalatak area of district Kech in Balochistan province on Friday.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kech and Assistant Commissioner Turbat, Aqeel Karim, a team of the levies force Katalak apprehended an alleged drug peddler namely Muhammad, son of Mehrab, a resident of Balucha Tump in an operation conducted in Katalak area of district Kech. The drug was also recovered from the possession of alleged drug peddler. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned levies authorities.