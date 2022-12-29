Levies force Pishin foils bid to smuggle 10kg hashish

PISHIN: Levies force Pishin claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 10 kilograms of high quality hashish by arresting a drug peddler in an operation on Saranan Yaru road on Thursday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Dr Yasir Khan Bazai, the levies station Yaru under the supervision of Incharge Inayatullah recovered 10 kilograms of high quality hashish from the hidden cavities of Suzuki Mehran vehicle in an operation conducted on Saranan Yaru Road. The drugs were destined to be smuggled to Punjab.

The raiding team also arrested accused Aminuddin Rajput, son Mumtaz Ali Rajput, resident of Dera Ismail Khan during the operation. First Information Report (FIR) against the accused was also lodged at levies station Yaru under 9C Narcotics Act. Further investigation was being conducted by the investigation staff of levies station Yaru.