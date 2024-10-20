By-polls in fifty-three village and neighbourhood councils in seventeen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are underway.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has established a four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres to register and resolve public complaints.
According to the ECP spokesperson, complainants can file their concerns regarding LG bye-elections through email at complaints@ecp.gov.pk besides availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 051-111-327-000 for their convenience.
The control centre is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.
Two-hundred and sixty polling stations have been established to conduct free, fair and transparent elections while CCTV cameras have been installed in the most sensitive polling stations.
Strict security measures have been taken to ensure law and order situation during the by-elections.