LHC allows Shahbaz Gill to go to US once

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday heard the petitions filed for removing the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill from Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to go to the United States (US) once for four weeks.

A three-member LHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, heard the petition of Shahbaz Gill. Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Abid Hussain Chattha were part of the three-member bench. Shahbaz Gill appeared before the court along with his lawyer Hafeezur Rehman Advocate. Additional Attorney General Nasr Ahmed appeared on behalf of the federal government. Dr Shahbaz Gill had moved the LHC on February 11, 2023 to withdraw his name from the ECL.

Meanwhile, a case registered in Karachi against Shahbaz Gill was cancelled. The police submitted the report of the case registered at Memon Goth police station to the Sindh High Court (SHC). “There was no reason to register the case against Shahbaz Gill and others. So, the FIR has been cancelled,” police said. The court disposed of the petition after the police report.