LHC dismisses petition against possible PA dissolution

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking an order to stop the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

A citizen, Namdar Ali, filed the petition and made PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Governor Balighur Rehman, and others parties. The petitioner argued that Mr Khan announcement about the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was against the constitutional autonomy of the provinces. He added that the PTI chief wanted to dissolve the assemblies for his political interests.

As LHC Justice Shahid Karim took up the plea, he reprimanded the petitioner for unnecessary applications, remarking that Constitution clearly explained the process for dissolution of assemblies.

“How can court bar someone from using its constitutional right?” Justice Karim questioned and directed the petitioner to withdraw his application. The case was wrapped up after the petition was taken back by the applicant. Last week, the PTI chairman said he would dissolve the assemblies on Dec 17, adding that the Punjab chief minister would back his decision.