LHC orders govt to provide details of gifts taken out from Toshakhana

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the federal government to provide details of gifts given by the Toshakhana by January 16. The court on Monday heard a petition seeking details of gifts given from the Toshakhana. LHC Justice Asim Hafeez heard the plea filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad.

The federal government lawyer opposed the petition. He contended that details about the Toshakhana could not be revealed. However, the petitioner pleaded the court to order government to make public details of all Toshakhana gifts which were taken/retained by the government functionaries since 1947.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that when the gifts were taken out from Toshakhana, their details should be made public. After hearing arguments, the judge ordered the federal government to provide details of gifts given from Toshakhana by January