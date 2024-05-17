﻿LHC orders Punjab government to submit report on bikes scheme

Lahore High Court (LHC) has mandated that an environmental No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obligatory for bike scheme for students.

The decision was handed down by Justice Shahid Kareem during a hearing pertaining to the eradication of smog, filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

During the proceedings, the court emphasized that it’s criminal offence to proceed projects without acquiring the necessary environmental clearances, specifically referencing a Punjab Government initiative aimed at distributing bikes to students.

Justice Shahid Karim underscored the severity of the environmental pollution crisis, asserting that it can’t be ignored and immediate action needed

The court has ordered the operationalization of public parks, stressing the need for their functionality and safety. It was also decreed that fines must be imposed for any negligence in this regard.

LHC directed the submission of a detailed report on the operational status of seven sports complexes under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), along with a report on deforestation.

As a result, the Punjab government has been instructed to furnish the comprehensive report on the status of the bike scheme for students by May 27th.