LHC served notices on plea seeking removal of NA Opposition Leader

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has served notices to the federal government and others concerned in a plea seeking the removal of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

Advocate Azhar Siddique in his plea sought the removal of Raja Riaz citing that PTI is still the leading opposition party in the assembly and he was given the position without the party’s approval. The plea was taken up by Justice Abid Hussain Chattha. After the initial hearing on the plea the LHC served notices to the federal government and other respondents in the case.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May this year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their assembly. Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi. The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.