LHC suspends ECP’s de-notification of 43 PTI MNAs until March 7

Lahore: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday released written order in the case of 43 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who had been de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan. In its ruling, LHC’s Justice Shahid Kareem said that the ECP’s order of the de-notification of 43 PTI MNAs would remain suspended until March 7, 2023.

These MNAs had been de-notified following the acceptance of their resignations by the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. They had resigned from their seats along with other PTI MNAs following the ouster of the PTI government as a result of voting on the no-confidence motion in April last year.