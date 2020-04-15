Lianhua Qingwen capsule (granule) was approved as an additional indication of COVID-19

April 15, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On April 14, 2020, Yiling Pharmaceutical announced that Yiling Pharmaceutical and its subsidiary Beijing Yiling Pharmaceutical had received the approval document of drug supplement application concerning the application for new indications of Lianhua Qingwen capsules and Lianhua Qingwen granules issued by State Drug Administration. Lianhua Qingwen capsule and Lianhua Qingwen granules were approved to add “functional indications” to the originally approved indications: “In the conventional treatment of novel coronavirus pneumonia, it can be used for a light, common type of fever, cough, and fatigue”, “Usage and dosage” increased “COVID-19 light, normal treatment for 7-10 days” and so on.

In this domestic epidemic, Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules) became the most frequently recommended Chinese patent medicine for COVID 19. In the fourth to the seventh edition of the novel pneumonia diagnosis and treatment scheme infected by coronavirus published by the state health commission and the state administration of traditional Chinese medicine, it is recommended to take the Chinese patent medicine Lianhua Qingwen capsule (granule) for the prevention and treatment of patients with fatigue and fever during the medical observation period.

The efficacy of the Lianhua Qingwen capsule (granule) in the treatment of COVID-19 has been confirmed by basic experiments and clinical studies. Zhong Nanshan’s team recently published a paper entitled “The antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect of the antipyretic plague on novel coronavirus” in the international journal “Pharmacology Research”, which was the first basic research article of effective Chinese patent medicine against SARS-Cov-2. In this study, it was found that Lianhua Qingwen could significantly inhibit the replication of novel coronavirus in cells, and the expression of virus particles in cells was significantly reduced after the treatment of coronavirus.

It is reported that this approval is in the originally approved indications based on the addition of the “COVID 19 light, ordinary type” of the new indications. At the same time, the new batch of prescription drug specifications did not deny the original non-prescription drug positioning.

Up to now, Lianhua Qingwen capsules have been registered in Hong Kong (SAR of China), Macao (SAR of China), Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Mozambique, Romania and other places as “Chinese patent medicine”, “medicine”, “plant medicine” and “natural health products”, and have been approved for marketing.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/ prnh/20200414/2776417-1

