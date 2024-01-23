Light rain with snowfall over Killa Abdullah and surrounding hills likely

QUETTA: Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center today forecast that mainly cold weather with partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the Balochistan province with cold to very cold condition in northern parts. Fog may remain in Naseerabad and Sibi Divisions of the province during morning time. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills only may occur in some parts of Killa Abdullah and surroundings the next next 48 hours.

Weather forecast for the last 24 hours: cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday; Barkhan 20.5, Dalbandin 21, Gwadar 29, Jiwani 26, Kalat 11, Khuzdar 18.5, Lasbella 28.8, Nokkundi 24, , Ormara 25.5, Panjgur 21, Pasni 27, Quetta 13.5, Samungli 12.5, Sibi 24, Turbat 28 and Zhob 17.