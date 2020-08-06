National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

August 6, 2020

Karachi, August 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$19,562.9 million on 30-July-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,542.2 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,020.7 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$19,562.9 million

During the week ended 30-July-2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 567 million to US$ 12,542.2 million. This increase is attributed to inflows from multilateral and bilateral agencies including US$ 505.5 million received from World Bank.

For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner