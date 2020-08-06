Liquid Foreign Reserves Position
Karachi, August 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$19,562.9 million on 30-July-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:
i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,542.2 million
ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,020.7 million
iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$19,562.9 million
During the week ended 30-July-2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 567 million to US$ 12,542.2 million. This increase is attributed to inflows from multilateral and bilateral agencies including US$ 505.5 million received from World Bank.
