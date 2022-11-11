Livestock Department and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Show Mutual Interests in Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Production 

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):For quality foot and mouth disease vaccine production, capacity building and Research and Development. Director Genera (Research), Dr. Sajjad Hussain met with representatives of “Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health” at Foot and Mouth Disease Research Center Lahore. Among the representatives of “Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health”, Dr. Nicholas Maric Bruno, Dr. Tamer FeknScddic, Dr. Tareq Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Alhahrawy participated.

Director General (Research) introduced about the mandate, functions and ongoing activities of Foot and Mouth Disease Research Center. Dr. Rashid Munir, Additional Director, Foot and Mouth Disease Research Center Lahore gave a presentation regarding current vaccine production capacity, limitations and challenges in vaccine production.

He also discussed challenges in disease prevention and surveillance. During the interactive session, both parties discussed possibilities of future collaborations and public private partnership for FMD vaccine production, capacity building, research and development. Representations also visited different sections of FMDRC Lahore.

