Load shedding termed bomb on industry

June 25, 2020

Karachi:Capt. A Moiz Khan, patron-in-chief, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and President Naseem Akhtar have strongly protested against 8 hours’ load shedding in industries and appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Karachi’s industries from disaster and K-Electric should be directed to provide uninterrupted power to industries.

In a statement, NKATI leaders said that K-Electric had threatened to cut off power for 8 hours in the North Karachi industrial area on the pretext of shortage of furnace oil while 80% of K-Electric’s power generation depended on natural gas and RLNG. Furnace Oil is an excuse and deliberate long load shedding in industries seems to be a conspiracy to destroy Karachi’s industries.

“Energy is the basic need of the industries and how will the industrial run if there is no electricity”, they added that a week ago, the K-Electric authorities had assured the industries not to carry out load shedding, but then suddenly a bomb of load shedding was dropped on an hour’s notice.

They feared that unannounced load shedding is already taking place every 2 hours and now 8 hours long load shedding will have to end the shift in factories from 11 pm to 6 am which will affect 35% of production and will also have a very negative impact on exports while workers will lose their jobs.

Capt. A Moiz Khan and Naseem Akhtar further said that the industries were already suffering due to COVID-19 and were heading towards ruin., so they appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of this and solve the long-standing problem of the industrialists and save the country’s economy from destruction.

