National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Karachi

Load shedding termed bomb on industry

June 25, 2020

Karachi:Capt. A Moiz Khan, patron-in-chief, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and President Naseem Akhtar have strongly protested against 8 hours’ load shedding in industries and appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Karachi’s industries from disaster and K-Electric should be directed to provide uninterrupted power to industries.

In a statement, NKATI leaders said that K-Electric had threatened to cut off power for 8 hours in the North Karachi industrial area on the pretext of shortage of furnace oil while 80% of K-Electric’s power generation depended on natural gas and RLNG. Furnace Oil is an excuse and deliberate long load shedding in industries seems to be a conspiracy to destroy Karachi’s industries.

“Energy is the basic need of the industries and how will the industrial run if there is no electricity”, they added that a week ago, the K-Electric authorities had assured the industries not to carry out load shedding, but then suddenly a bomb of load shedding was dropped on an hour’s notice.

They feared that unannounced load shedding is already taking place every 2 hours and now 8 hours long load shedding will have to end the shift in factories from 11 pm to 6 am which will affect 35% of production and will also have a very negative impact on exports while workers will lose their jobs.

Capt. A Moiz Khan and Naseem Akhtar further said that the industries were already suffering due to COVID-19 and were heading towards ruin., so they appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of this and solve the long-standing problem of the industrialists and save the country’s economy from destruction.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner