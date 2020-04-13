April 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): LOC Update Last 24 hours: Indian Army troops in total disregard to ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two years old minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, embraced shahadat while 4 citizens including a woman and 72 years old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors sustained serious injuries. Injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

