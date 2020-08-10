Lockdown restrictions lifted, other activities to open after September 15: Nasir Hussain Shah

August 10, 2020

Karachi, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Local Government, Information, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Monday that the restrictions under the lockdown imposed in Sindh to protect human lives had been lifted after five months, while marriage halls, trade centers, expo halls, all educational institutions, including training institutes, will be opened from September 15, while the Home Department had also issued a formal notification in this regard.

According to the statement, restrictions have been lifted on beauty parlours, playgrounds and shrines. Shah said that according to the decisions taken under the Corona Task Force in Sindh, the Sindh government had decided to end the lockdown in the province. The info minister said that the Sindh government sincerely respects the court decisions and it was the principled position of the Sindh government that no effort should be spared in the service of the people. Shah said that the vision of Sindh government was nothing but public welfare and the implementation of rain emergency would continue till the rainy and monsoon season was completely removed from the province.

The provincial minister said that the final decision to end encroachments on drains was taken in the last meeting which had been implemented and in the light of the feasibility report, illegal constructions from all drains would be phased out. Shah bluntly said that in the light of the directives given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, billboards would not be allowed to be hung anywhere and in any case, protection of human lives and property would be ensured. Shah further said that the date of September 15 had also been given for the opening of schools and wedding halls before which any adventure or haste must be avoided.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts