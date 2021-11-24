Looming Human Crisis in Afghanistan Seeks Attention of the International Community: NA Speaker 

Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, today. Bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong fraternal ties firmly rooted in shared faith, culture, traditions and mutual goodwill. He said that the people and Government of Pakistan have deep respect for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Leadership.

He added that Pakistan wanted to strengthen the bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in social and economic sectors between two brotherly countries. Commending the role of Kingdom as a leader of the Islamic Ummah, the Speaker said that Saudi Arabia had always played its positive role for maintaining peace in the region.

While mentioning about looming human crisis in Afghanistan, the Speaker said that it seeks immediate attention of the international community. He further said that the role of Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance in this regard. He said that Pakistan desires peaceful, stable and independent Afghanistan as its neighbour and support of Saudi Arabia would help Afghanistan to get out of this crisis.

The Speaker said that Saudi Arabia has always been a strong proponent of economic development in Pakistan and had generously helped Pakistan in crisis. He appreciated the recent three billion dollars economic package for Pakistan. He added that Saudi Arabia has been very considerate about resolution of problems faced by Pakistani expatriates working in the Kingdom. He also said that Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia have important role to play for strengthening economy of Pakistan.

Speaker Asad Qaiser welcomed the visit of Chairman Saudi Shoora to Pakistan from 20th to 22nd December. He also desired that Imam of the Masjid al-Haram Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudias may visit Pakistan along with Chairman Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia. He said that Parliamentary exchanges would help to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that Saudi Arabia also attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan and considers it a sincere friend and brother. He said that these relations are among ruling hierarchy and the people of both the countries. He also apprised the Speaker about forthcoming visit of Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia from 20th to 22nd December 2021 and he assured the Speaker that Abdul Rahman ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais Imam of the Masjid al-Haram would be requested to accompany him.

He said Parliaments of both the countries could play an important role in promoting bilateral trade. The Ambassador assured the Speaker that Saudi Arabia would continue its support to Pakistan in its efforts to bring regional stability especially in the context of volatile situation of Afghanistan. He praised the role of Pakistani expatriates in economic development of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, contact:

Secretary,

National Assembly of Pakistan

Automation Centre, National Assembly Secretariat,

Parliament House, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9221082-83

Fax: +92-51-9221106

Email: assembly@na.gov.pk

Website: www.na.gov.pk