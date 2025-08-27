Pakistan Falah Party (PFP) Chairman Muhammad Ramadan Mughal Advocate, after reviewing the recent official rates of cotton and meeting with various farmers regarding the current production and losses of cotton, criticized the government’s decisions and expressed fears that in the future, low production of wheat and other agricultural commodities may create a severe crisis of national security and food. Three years of neglect and criticism of farmer-hostile policy decisions have fueled growing unease among farmers, activists warn that falling prices of wheat and other staples could jeopardize national food security if resilience is not restored and assistance provided to the sector. After meetings with several farmers, Pakistan Falah Party Chairman Muhammad Ramadan Mughal Advocate questioned the current government’s decisions and pointed to the coming crisis for the agricultural sector.