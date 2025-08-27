Trending News: ﻿Low Production of Wheat and Other Commodities May Create Food Crisis: PFP﻿Pakistani Senator Advocates For Peaceful Coexistence In Talks With US Policy Director﻿PM Directs Immediate Evacuation Of People Stranded In Flood-Affected Areas﻿PVARA marks a pivotal milestone in journey toward embracing blockchain, digital currencies﻿PM Orders Early Planning to Avert Future Flood Damage﻿Pakistan Launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-2030﻿Security Forces Foil Fitna al-Khawarij’S Major Infiltration Bid in Balochistan﻿Prime Minister Praises PAF’s Defense Role﻿UN Allocates $600,000 to Aid Flood-Affected Pakistan Victims﻿Liabilities Loom Over 104 Lodges Project as Senate Committee Demands Clarity﻿Tanker Mafia Depriving Karachi Of Millions Of Gallons Of Water, Alleges PTI leader﻿Pakistan to get 100 modern electric buses soon﻿ECC approves transferring levy collected from captive power consumers﻿MQM-P Leaders Discuss City Issues with Governor Sindh﻿German Consul General Calls on Sindh Governor﻿APCA Karachi’s Government Offices Lockdown, Successful Pen-Down Strike﻿Punjab Rain, Police on High Alert in view of possible flood situation﻿Turbat City Development Project Phase II Progress Review Meeting Held﻿Punjab Faces Flood Risk as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej Rise Within 48 Hours﻿22 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs and Weapons Recovered in Islamabad﻿Police Encounter in Naushahro Feroze, One Robber Injured, Another Escapes﻿11,600 motorists, transport operators fined in Islamabd traffic police crackdown﻿Pakistani rupee trades with a notable premium in open market﻿SixMember Pakistan Contingent to Participate in Tokyo World Athletics Championships﻿JamaateIslami’s Acting Ameer Liaquat Baloch to Address Gatherings in Jacobabad and Shikarpur﻿Pakistani Political Parties Face Deadline For Financial Disclosures﻿MinarePakistan Gathering Will Change the Course of National Politics: JamaateIslami Pakistan﻿UAE’s Retiring Ambassador Bids Farewell to Prime Minister﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To North African Ties﻿Sri Lanka Embraces Islamabad Speakers’ Conference Invitation﻿Public Complaints Against Government Departments Increase in 7 Months﻿Pakistani Senator Advocates For Peaceful Coexistence In Talks With US Policy Director﻿Senate Demands CDA Settle Debts Before New Ventures﻿Sindh Chief Minister Meets World Bank’s New Country Director, Discusses Fiscal Reforms﻿Pakistan, Turkey Reaffirm Support For Palestine﻿Rawalpindi Police take action against onewheeling stunts on Murree Road at night, additional personnel deployed﻿100 More Electric Buses Depart from Shanghai Seaport for Punjab﻿Professional Training Courses Held for Police Officers at Capital Police College Islamabad﻿Housing Schemes’ Audit Reveals BillionRupee Land Scams﻿CPO Lahore Hosts Training Session on EProcurement System and PPRA Rules﻿Sindh Interior Minister Seeks Report from SSP Central Karachi on Robbery Incidents﻿CM Punjab orders evacuation of population around rivers, streams in view of flood relays﻿Public Complaints Heard at Khairpur Circuit House on Ombudsman’s Directive﻿UVAS, FGRF Partner For Greener Pakistan﻿We Haven’t Learned Any Lessons From the 2005 Earthquake, 2011, 2022 Floods: Khalid Mirza﻿Sindh CM orders restoration of 150yearold tree at QasreNaz﻿Pakistan to get 100 modern electric buses soon﻿Only 49% Of Pakistani Crime Victims Report Incidents To Authorities﻿Thousands Fined, Vehicles Impounded In Islamabad Traffic Crackdown﻿Two suspects involved in street crimes arrested redhanded from Karachi’s Mominabad﻿Two Bike Lifters Nabbed, Valuables Recovered﻿Motorcycle Thief Arrested with Drugs in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar﻿Standard Chartered Pakistan Announces Interim Dividend Despite Profit Dip﻿PM Orders Customs System Overhaul For Transparency And Efficiency﻿Karachi Stock Indices Fall Sharply﻿Senate Grills NHA Over Missing Records, Suspensions in Highway Project﻿Senate Panel Fears For Two Million Jobs As Auto Sector Falters﻿Young Man Commits Suicide in Naushahro Feroze, Child Killed in Road Accident﻿Young Man Dies of Electrocution in Village Lad, Naushahro Feroze﻿Bilawal, Faryal, and Murad visit Larkana, inspect houses under construction for flood victims﻿Capital Police Net 15Suspects, Confiscate Narcotics And Arms﻿Rupee Slides Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears Rs. 284﻿NLC, DP World Deliver First UAE-Tajikistan Commercial Cargo﻿Pakistan’s cotton industry in decline, KCA concerned about situation﻿Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament Registration Deadline Extended﻿PCB Denies Reports of Captaincy Changes in ODIs and Tests﻿Jamaat-e-Islami is the only true opposition party in the country: Kashif Shaikh﻿Parliamentary Diplomacy To Boost Pakistan-Morocco Ties﻿Pakistan Dispatches 100 Tons of Aid to Palestine﻿Senate Probes Crushing Taxes On Digital Firms, Demands Telecom Service Improvement﻿Hockey Federation Finances, Legality Probed By National Assembly Committee﻿Development schemes launched this year to be completed this year, Sindh CM﻿Pakistan’s Deputy PM Attends Urgent OIC Summit In Jeddah﻿Nationwide Support Urged For Flood Victims﻿Orders issued for smooth flow of traffic and enforcement of traffic laws in Rawalpindi﻿Naat and Samaa’ Naat gatherings to be held at Sindh Governor House from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal﻿Midterm and Basic Recruitment Course Exams Commence at Capital Police College Islamabad﻿Current Electoral System Undemocratic, Electoral Reforms Crucial for Minorities: Minorities Alliance﻿Tribute paid to martyred police officers in Sialkot, prayers offered for elevation of ranks﻿Food Prices Announced for Lahore, Notified Rate List Issued﻿Balochistan Health Minister Launches Online Open Court, Complaints to be Heard Directly﻿PPP welcomes new information secretaries in Sindh﻿Awan Organization Meeting, Vote of Confidence for Sindh Assembly Member Farooq Awan﻿JKLF Starts March to Ceasefire Line for Yasin Malik’s Release﻿President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir approves University of Haveli Act﻿Woman Arrested for Drug Dealing in Karachi East﻿Woman’s body found at home, suspected suicide, body of drug addict found﻿One Killed, Dozens Arrested in 9 Encounters﻿High Court Intervenes In Afghan Nationals’ Deportation﻿Pak, Bangladesh Bilateral Trade Potential Up to $7 Billion::Lahore Chamber﻿SECP Introduces Simplified Corporate Bank Account Opening Procedure﻿Hyderabad SITE Delegation Meets Sindh Governor, Presents Issues, Tessori Assures Resolution﻿KSE 100 and KSE 30 indices down, business activity down﻿Despite changes in the international market, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable and did not increase.﻿Trillions of rupees of financial irregularities in federal departments are a matter of concern: JUP﻿Azad Kashmir Officers Receiving National Awards for Public Service Deserve Appreciation: Minister for Technical Education AJK﻿’Imran Khan Determined to Continue Struggle to Change the System,’ Says PTI﻿Anti-Terrorism Law is Undemocratic, We Reject It: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Monsoon rains continue in the country, highest recorded in Takht Bhai, Mardan﻿Karachi Ports To Get Storm Water Treatment Plants