Lowest Roaming Rates for Ufone Customers

Islamabad, February 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistani telecom operator Ufone introduced revised data roaming charges for its valued customers across different countries of Europe, Africa and Asia. With the aim to make all communication easier and trips more exciting, Ufone now has a one of the lowest one rate roaming charges for all its services.

Customers can roam around the world and still enjoy the perks of being at home. Subscribers for post pay can avail all Ufone services – incoming or outgoing calls, SMS and data – for as low as USD 0.19. Post activation these charges will apply for Albania, Australia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

For further support regarding roaming activation customers can visit the nearest Ufone franchise, service centre, PTCL-Ufone Joint Shop or contact Ufone Customer Helpline for Pakistan by dialing 333 and +92-333-5100038 while travelling internationally. Customers can also gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official website www.ufone.com or My Ufone app.

Prioritizing its customers, their comfort due to the hardships faced because of high long-distance tariffs, the brand previously introduced data roaming bundles for post-pay clients in the UAE. Along with low charges, Ufone affirms the conviction to make its connection and network one of the best service providers for all.

Starting in 2001, Ufone has grown to be a brand that has created its mark in the telecom sector as an innovator that provides customer-centric services. With the core value of ‘tum he tou ho’ Ufone firmly believes and practices the value of providing comfort and ease of communication to all its customers, furthering, the goal to make connectivity seamless across Pakistan.

