ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the LPG price by nearly 12 rupees per kilogram.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA on Thursday, the new per-kilogram price of the LPG is Rs215.95 after absorbing the increase of Rs11.79.

After adding up the surge, the 11.8kg domestic cylinder of LPG will now cost Rs2,548 reflecting a raise of Rs139 in the cylinder rate. The commercial cylinder will now cost Rs9,804 after its price went by Rs535.