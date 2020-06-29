Luncheon for BA parliamentary leaders

June 29, 2020

Quetta:Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan hosted a luncheon in the honour of parliamentary members of provincial coalition government.

A Chief Minister’s Secretariat statement on Monday said, Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Qudoos Bijenzo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, Provincial Ministers, Advisors and Parliamentary Secretaries to Chief Minister and members of Balochistan Provincial Assembly attended the luncheon.

Parliamentary members congratulated the leader of the house on presenting balanced and people’s friendly budget. Members of Assembly were of the opinion that owing to the vision and guideline of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, historical development budget was presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said “I believe in disposing of all important provincial issues after seeking views and suggestions of parliamentary friends”, adding that in future as well all the political parties included in the provincial government would continue playing their role for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan in an environment of mutual Cooperation and confidence.

