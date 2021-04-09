M and P becomes the official distributor of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones

Islamabad, April 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider has on boarded Muller and Phipps (M and P) Pakistan as the official distributor of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones. Starting at PKR 4,099, these smart feature phones are among the most affordable internet-enabled handsets. With the help of M and P, the variants of Jazz Digit 4G: Elite and Defender will be made available in various mobile markets nationwide.

Commenting on this development, Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz, said, “While we consistently work towards offering quality services, maximizing accessibility to affordable phones remains a priority. Our collaboration with M and P for widespread availability of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones would help increase access to mobile internet for low and middle-income consumers and subsequently, foster digital connectivity in all the socio-economic segments.”

Kamran Nishat, Managing Director and CEO of Muller and Phipps Pakistan, added, “As a leading distribution hub, we aim to offer as many solutions as we can to the customer base. Our collaboration with Jazz is unique, as we are to touch multiple consumer points in ensuring that the two variants of Jazz Digit 4G reach the masses.”

Abdul Rehman Mahmood, CEO Digit4G, stated, “Digit is the brand of every Pakistani. Our mission is to digitalize the citizens of Pakistan to enhance the quality of life and benefit from opportunities in the era of globalization. These digit smart feature phones are affordable and quality-focused. Our partnership with Jazz will ensure that the phones have access to the Super 4G network and with M and P to ensure their availability nationwide. Furthermore, this partnership will bring a digital revolution in both urban and rural areas of Pakistan.”

Running on a light operating system called KaiOS, Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones allow users to access popular apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Jazz TV, Google Assistant, etc. Through the KaiStore, users can also access an expanding selection of apps and other unique local content. Equipped with a Jazz connection, it also offers unique features, including some of the most attractive tariff rates for voice and data in the industry. Furthermore, these handsets can power over 400 mobile apps with unique characteristics.

For more information, contact:

Jazz

Tel: +92-111-300-300

Website: https://www.jazz.com.pk

The post M and P becomes the official distributor of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones appeared first on Business News Pakistan.