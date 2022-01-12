Madison Realty Capital Raises More Than $2 Billion For Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital (“Madison”) today announced the final close of Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V LP (“Fund V”), raising $2.08 billion in equity commitments, exceeding the fund’s $1.75 billion target.

Fund V received significant support from existing investors as approximately 70% of the institutional LPs in Madison’s prior fund re-upped into Fund V. Additionally, 52% of the capital committed for Fund V came from new limited partners, both domestically and abroad.

Madison’s global, institutional investor base has historically included public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals located in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Madison has now expanded its investor presence to include Australia, Latin America and Canada, as well as new regions within the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Fund V expands on Madison’s investment strategy to serve as a single source of customized flexible financing solutions for borrowers’ unique needs providing them with speed and certainty of execution. Fund V originates and acquires loans across asset classes including multifamily, mixed use, retail, office, industrial, land and hotel. Madison invests in transitional and special situation loans as well as provides financing for ground-up development and construction.

In 2021, Madison completed 72 transactions with a gross transaction volume of approximately $6.4 billion across all of its debt investment strategies.

Adam Tantleff, Managing Principal of Madison Realty Capital, said, “Our extensive experience through multiple cycles over the past 17 years is what led both existing and new investors to place their confidence in Madison during this unprecedented time. We are grateful for the trust they have placed in our team, and look forward to continue executing on our investors’ behalf.”

Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund IV LP held its final close in 2019 and raised $1.14 billion in equity commitments. Since inception, Madison has completed approximately $20 billion in debt and equity transactions.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that, as of December 31, 2021, manages approximately $8 billion in total assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed approximately $20 billion in transactions providing reputable borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the firm has approximately 70 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been frequently named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as a top construction lender, among other industry recognitions. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

