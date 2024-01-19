Mahnoor named Pakistan Women U19 captain for Bangladesh tour

LAHORE:,,, The Women’s National Selection Committee, led by Saleem Jaffar, has announced a 15-women squad for the upcoming T20 tri-series involving Sri Lanka Women U19 and Bangladesh Women U19, to be played in Cox’s Bazar from 24 January to 2 February.

The tournament will be played on a double round-robin basis followed by a final. Off-spinner Mahnoor Aftab has been appointed captain for the event. Batting all-rounder Laiba Nasir has been named her deputy.

Six players, including Mahnoor and Laiba, represented Pakistan at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup that took place in South Africa the previous year. Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Rida Aslam and Zaib-un-Nisa are the other players who represented Pakistan at the World Cup.

Ahead of the squad finalization, 23 players featured in a probables camp as part of preparation and training for the tri-series. The camp ran from 10 to 18 January at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi and was monitored by the Women’s National Selection Committee.

The complete squad is as follows:

Pakistan Women U19 squad: Mahnoor Aftab (Captain), Laiba Nasir (Vice-Captain), Anosha Nasir, Areesha Ansari, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Dua Zafar, Komal Khan (Wicketkeeper), Maham Anees, Memoona Khalid, Mubeen Ahmed, Ravail Farhan, Rida Aslam, Samiya Afsar, Zaib un Nisa and Zoofishan Ayyaz

Non-traveling reserves – Aleesa Mukhtiar, Kainat Eiman, Muskan Abid and Tayyaba Imdad

Team Management:

Wasim Yousafi (Head Coach), Aisha Jalil (Manager), Shakir Qayyum (Assistant Coach), Zulfiqar Babar (Spin Bowling Coach), Muhammad Ramzan (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (Analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (Physio)

The team is set to depart for Bangladesh on 19 January from Karachi. Pakistan Women U19 will play their first match on 25 January, when they face Sri Lanka Women U19. The complete schedule of the tri-series is listed below.

Complete schedule

24 January – Tri-series first T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

25 January – Tri-series second T20 match (Pakistan Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

27 January – Tri-series third T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Pakistan Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

28 January – Tri-series fourth T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

30 January – Tri-series fifth T20 match (Pakistan Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

31 January – Tri-series sixth T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Pakistan Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

2 February – Tri-series final; Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar