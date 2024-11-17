Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center has forecast on Sunday that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while cold weather would prevail in hilly areas province during the next 24 hours.
According to a Meteorological Department Quetta report on Sunday, weather forecast for next 48 hours; dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while cold weather would prevail in hilly areas of the province during the next 48 hours.
Weather during the last 24 hours: lowest/highest temperatures (°C) recorded in Kalat (00.0/16.0), Quetta (City 02.0/18.0, Sariab 3.5/17.0, RMC 4.9/20.6), Dalbandin (10.0/25.5), Khuzdar (11.0/30.0), Zhob (7.0/23.0), Barkhan (9.5/22.5), Nokkundi (12.5/28.5), Labella (13.5/34.7), Sibi (DNR/32.5), Panjgur (13.0/27.5), Gwadar (17.5/32.5), and Turbat (19.5/35.0) during the last 24 hours.