Mainly dry weather is expected in parts of country

KARACHI: Me office informed on Monday that on Tuesday, Mainly dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country . However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snow over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snow over the hills) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 72, Airport 69), Garhi Dupatta 33, Kotli 23, Rawalakot 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 56, Dir (Upper 41, Lower 10), Balakot 38, Cherat 29, Drosh, Kalam, Dir 24, Chitral 22, DI Khan (City 16, Airport 07).

Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 14, Mirkhani 13, Pattan 11, Peshawar, Parachinar, Takht Bhai 02, Bannu 01, Punjab: Murree 48, Joharabad 36, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 35, Shamsabad 34), Islamabad (City 34, Bokra 31, Airport 16, Saidpur 13, Golra 12), Chakwal 32, Bhakkar 20, Layyah 18, Noorpurthal 15, Sargodha 14, Mangla 12, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Jhelum 06, Gujrat 04, Attock 02, Balochistan: Zhob, Quetta 10, Kalat 06, Barkhan 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 05, Gupis, Bagrote 04, Bunji 02, Skardu 01, Sindh: Larkana 02 and Moenjodaro 01.