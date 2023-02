KARACHI: Met office informed on Saturday that during next 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts. Light rain/light snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts. Today’s recorded lowest minimum temperature’s (°C): Kalam -05, Leh -04, Ziarat and Skardu 00.