Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in the south Sindh and northeast Punjab while a westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
Tuesday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Sindh, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Wednesday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall(mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 28, Lower 09), Kalam 08, Bacha Khan Airport 06, Chitral, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif 02, Cherat, Drosh, Malam Jabba 01, Sindh: Tharparkar (Dhali 22, Islamkot 18, Chachro 12, Nagarparkar 08), Chhor 20, Mithi 06, Karachi (Surjani Town, Jinnah Terminal 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 01.
Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin 45 and Turbat 44.