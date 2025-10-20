Security forces today thwarted a major terrorist plot in Bajaur, seizing a vehicle laden with hundreds of kilograms of explosives that militants from the Fitnah-al Khawarij group intended to detonate in a populated civilian area.
According to security sources, the sinister plan involved bringing the ordnance into Pakistan from Afghanistan. The explosives were reportedly concealed among smuggled goods to avoid detection before being loaded into the automobile.
The objective of the insurgent group was to target a civilian location to cause maximum devastation. Following the successful interception, authorities confirmed that the explosives-rigged vehicle has been destroyed. The operation concluded safely, with no casualties reported among security personnel or the public.