Malaysia interested to foster trade ties with Pakistan

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Malaysia was a trading nation and it was interested to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items that would help their economies to grow and progress. Malaysia also intends to further expand industrial training in Pakistan including technical and vocational education training, research and development, as well as commercialization and innovation to benefit Pakistan’s economy. This was stated by Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh, Charge d’Affaires, High Commission of Malaysia during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Datuk Nazir, President, Pak-Malaysia Business Council also accompanied him at the occasion.

Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh said that Malaysia was providing good incentives to its SMEs and close cooperation between the SMEs of two countries would help in promoting bilateral trade. He said that Malaysia was keen to import security guards from Pakistan for which documentary work was in process. He said that many Pakistani products were reaching the Malaysian market via third countries at higher cost and stressed promoting direct trade between the two countries. Datuk Nazir, President, Pak-Malaysia Business Council emphasized for developing strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to take business and investment relations to the next higher level.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan preferred to promote trade with Malaysia as it provided easy access to bigger ASEAN market. He said that Pakistani Halal meat, IT products, fruits and vegetables and many other products have good potential in the Malaysian market and Malaysia should enhance their imports from Pakistan. He identified tourism and infrastructure development as potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. He stressed for promoting frequency of direct flights between Pakistan and Malaysia to promote business relations.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President ICCI said that our Chamber was considering holding another business conference in Malaysia and the High Commission of Malaysia should cooperate in the execution of this event. Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI said that both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore new avenues of mutual collaboration between the two friendly countries.

Baser Daud, Sheikh Ejaz, Saeed Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Imtiaz, Shahbaz Sheikh, Fahad Farid, Muhammad Naveed, Abbas Hashmi, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also shared useful ideas for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

