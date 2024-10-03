Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Thursday held a meeting with Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Zafrul Bin Tengku Abdul Aziz, the Malaysian Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).
The meeting underscored the brotherly relations both countries cherish in all fields. The Minister for Commerce welcomed the Malaysian Minister to Pakistan and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that there is huge potential to grow bilateral trade between the two sides. He urged for enhanced business engagements to transform this potential into reality.
Jam Kamal Khan stressed that there is a potential for growth in almost all the sectors of Pakistan. He mentioned that Pakistan is exporting high quality rice and mangoes all over the world.
He apprised the visiting Minister that recently Government of Pakistan had removed Minimum Export Price (MEP) for rice which will allow Pakistani exporters to negotiate competitive prices.
He encouraged that Malaysia may engage more with Pakistan for importing rice. A significant focus of the dialogue was on the potential for exporting halal meat from Pakistan to Malaysia.
The Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining high halal standards, which are essential for expanding access to the Malaysian market.
He called for facilitation in the accreditation process for Pakistani meat and gelatin exporting companies, emphasizing that cooperation in this sector could greatly enhance trade flows.
The Malaysian side acknowledged the difficulties faced by Pakistan businessmen in procedural processes of JAKIM for exporting meat to Malaysia and reassured their commitment to ease these procedures for Pakistani businesses.
The Malaysian Minister for Trade invited Pakistan for participation in the activities of the ASEAN as Malaysia is taking the chair of ASEAN.
In closing, the Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investment, expressing optimism for the future of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.
This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering deeper economic cooperation and exploring new business opportunities that benefit both nations.