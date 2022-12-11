Man dies of heart attack over son’s kidnapping in Hafizabad

Hafizabad: Man died of heart attack Sunday over his son’s kidnapping in Hafizabad.

A government school principal Ahsan was kidnapped by unidentified persons in Hafizabad. As his his father came to know about the abduction of his son he couldn’t bear the trauma and died of a heart attack.

Police have registered a case but the abducted school principal has not been recovered so far. The family of the school principal said that Ahsan has been kidnapped for ransom and the police are not doing any effort for his safe recovery. They requested Police IG to take notice of the incident. The abducted principal is the nephew of Kissan Board Pakistan’s central leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Hafizabad Vice Ameer Amaan Ullah.