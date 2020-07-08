National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Karachi

Man found dead from canal near Larkana

July 8, 2020

KARACHI:A man was found dead from Ghar Wah within the limits of Areeja police station on Wednesday.

Villagers saw the floating body of a man in Ghar Wah, a canal near Larkana and informed the police. The police rushed to the scene, pulled out the body and shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. The body was handed over to Edhi. However, the police have started the search for the heirs.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner