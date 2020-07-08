Man found dead from canal near Larkana

July 8, 2020

KARACHI:A man was found dead from Ghar Wah within the limits of Areeja police station on Wednesday.

Villagers saw the floating body of a man in Ghar Wah, a canal near Larkana and informed the police. The police rushed to the scene, pulled out the body and shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. The body was handed over to Edhi. However, the police have started the search for the heirs.

