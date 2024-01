QUETTA:,,, A body of unidentified person was found near Musa College, Alamdar area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the body of unidentified man was found lying near Musa College, Alamdar Road area of the provincial capital.

The body was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta for completion of necessary medico-legal formalities and identification. Further investigation is being conducted by the authorities of Police Station Quaidabad, Quetta.