Man, girl commit suicide separately in Lahore

LAHORE: A teenaged girl and a man committed suicide in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday.

According to a report, Zara, aged 16, ended her life by hanging herself with a rope from the ceiling fan in Data Darbar area of Lahore. Police said that the girl used to live with her family in Data Darbar area of Lahore and she committed suicide after her family refused to buy her a mobile phone.

In another accident, 46-year-old Javed Iqbal, a resident in a rented house in the metropolis committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan. He lived in Barki area of Lahore, police said. The bodies of the victims were shifted to local hospitals for medico-legal formalities. The police have started probe into the incidents.