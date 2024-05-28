﻿Man gunned down in Quetta

A man was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Qambrani Road area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime. According to rescue sources, unidentified assailants shot dead one man namely Liaquat Ali Qalandrani son of Abdul Malik Qalandrani, resident of Kashmirabad at Qambrani Road area of Quetta. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

The body was taken to Sanedman Provincial Hospital Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation is being conducted by the concerned authorities.