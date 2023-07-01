Man killed in Karachi gas leak explosion

KARACHI: A man was killed in a gas leak explosion in North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the gas blast occurred in a computer equipment office, killing a watchman and damaging the office.

On information, a contingent of Rangers and police along with ambulances of the rescue department rushed to the explosion site. A bomb disposal squad aslo rushed to the site.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started a probe into the incident. Panic gripped the area soon after the blast.