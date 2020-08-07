National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » District

Man killed in road mishap near Qambar

August 7, 2020

Larkana: One person was killed when a tractor hit him in village Allah Bux Mugheri near Qambar on Friday.

An elderly man, Jaffar Mugheri, was hit by a tractor in village Allah Bux Mugheri near Qambar. As a result, he suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for treatment, where he succumbed to the injuries. The police have started a probe into the accident. No arrest could be made till filing this report.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner