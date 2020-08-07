Man killed in road mishap near Qambar

August 7, 2020

Larkana: One person was killed when a tractor hit him in village Allah Bux Mugheri near Qambar on Friday.

An elderly man, Jaffar Mugheri, was hit by a tractor in village Allah Bux Mugheri near Qambar. As a result, he suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for treatment, where he succumbed to the injuries. The police have started a probe into the accident. No arrest could be made till filing this report.

