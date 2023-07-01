Man kills stepmother, aunt in Lahore

LAHORE: A young man shot dead his stepmother and aunt in Lahore, police said Saturday.

The incident took place in Al Faisal Town area of North Cantonment where the suspect Hassan has killed both. The police says that Nasir, the father of suspect, had married a woman Zahira some time ago. It was second marriage of Nasir, the father of main suspect.

It seems that the accused Hassan took the grave step in revenge of second marriage of his father, police said. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for autopsies. The police said that a murder case had been registered while raids were being carried out to arrest the suspect.