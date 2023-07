LAHORE:A man was killed by motorcycle riders in the provincial capital late on Wednesday night. Reports said 35-year-old Naveed Ahmad was shot dead near Kharak Naala area of Sabzazar. The deceased was a resident of Salamatpura Niaz Baig.

On being informed, a police team reached the crime scene and collected evidence from the spot. The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for autopsy and further legal procedure. Police said the incident seemed to be an outcome of personal enmity.