Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a man near the Muhajir Ada area of Muslim Bagh in Killa Saifullah district, Balochistan, on Sunday.
According to PPI, following the incident, the victim’s relatives protested by blocking the Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan highway for all traffic, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahid Mehrabzai. The highway blockade caused long traffic jams on both sides, as protesters insisted on justice for the slain man. The highway remained closed at the time of this report’s filing, with authorities yet to respond to the demands of the protestors.