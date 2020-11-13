KARACHI:A man shot his sister to death in the name of honor in Korangi area of the city in the wee hours of Friday.

The ruthless incident took place in Korangi when a 20-year-old girl Anum was reportedly shot dead by her brother, 28-year-old Suhail Zaman, in the name of honor.

The alleged murderer, now in police custody, killed his sister with a fatal gunshot after trying to choke her with a stranglehold; the police said. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, later handed over to family.