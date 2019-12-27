Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Aon Abbas called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday

December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that facilitating the common man is the responsibility of the government, adding that insensitive rulers compounded the difficulties of the people in the past. On the contrary, the welfare of the common man is the main focus of the PTI government. He pointed out that welfare programs like shelter homes are the best example of public service and added that the scope of shelter homes project is being extended to other districts.

He added that shelter homes project is a welfare initiative for the hapless strata who were, earlier, forced to sleep on roads because of the paucity of resources. Helping the needy is a priority agenda of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been continuously working for the welfare of the general public, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained that helping the hapless is a useful mean of promoting brotherhood in the society. Along with it, necessities of the destitute people are being fulfilled through Ehsaas Programme. He expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal is doing an important job of helping the people in need and has become a source of strength for the impecunious strata. Aon Abbas apprised the chief minister about various initiatives of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

