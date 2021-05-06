Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has said that country’s prosperity and uplift is directly related to women’s participation in different spheres of life. He was addressing the Cheque and Sewing Machine Distribution Ceremony among the trainees of Women Empowerment Centre (WEC) of PBM here in Dhoke Paracha. While paying tribute to the working women, Managing Director PBM said that women of Pakistan have really come forward and proved their worth in all walks of life. “It’s much needed in present circumstances for their financial empowerment enabling them to undertake their own business ventures and help their families extricate from poverty trap”, he added.

While asserting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolution for the empowerment and wellbeing of poor populace of the country, Malik Zaheer Abbas expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of WECs in order to accommodate the maximum poor women. He told that PBM has been taking tangible measures for the promotion and protection of women rights by accommodating them in the fields of healthcare, education, rehabilitation and self-reliance with its 160 WECs throughout the country. On the occasion, Managing Director PBM distributed sewing machines and financial assistance cheques as a part of monthly stipends as well as sewing machines and certificates among the position holder trainees of PBM’s Women Empowerment Centre.

For more information, contact:

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal

Government of Pakistan

St 7, H-8/4, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: 0800-66666

Email: info@pbm.gov.pk

Website: http://www.pbm.gov.pk/

The post Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar visits Women Empowerment Centre appeared first on Official News Pakistan.