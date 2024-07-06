Embassy of Pakistan in Paris has proudly showcased world famous Pakistani Mango at the annual event of Polo-de France.
Mango Mousse, Mango ice-cream and freshly cut Mango enjoyed by guests and members of the famous Polo de Paris located in Bois de Boulogne for over 130 years, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the President Polo de Paris Jean-Luc Chartier and the entire Club team for this wonderful opportunity to introduce Pakistani Mangoes to French friends.
Guests, at the event, described the sweetness and aroma of Pakistani Mangoes unmatched and were eager to know about the different varieties of mangoes in Pakistan.
To the amazement of many the exceptional taste and the rich yellow colour, size and shape of the mangoes also referred as ‘King of Fruits’ remained a topic of discussion throughout the evening.